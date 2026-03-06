Turkmenistan reports surge in POS terminal payments in 2025
The value of cashless transactions conducted via POS terminals in Turkmenistan increased year-on-year in 2025, while the number of terminals operating across the country remained substantial, according to data from the Central Bank.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy