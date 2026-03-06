Book “Chovdar Necropolis” has been presented to the public (PHOTO/VIDEO)

On March 5, 2026, at the Stone Chronicle Museum, a presentation ceremony was held for the scientific and popular publication reflecting the results of the “Chovdar Necropolis” archaeological research project, carried out with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and AzerGold CJSC, and with the participation of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

During the event, guests were first introduced to an exhibition showcasing material and cultural heritage items discovered during the archaeological excavations.

Opening the event with an introductory speech, Zakir Ibrahimov expressed his gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the special attention and support shown to the project, and to the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of ANAS for conducting the fundamental research. It was noted that “Chovdar Necropolis” is one of the longest-running socio-cultural projects of AzerGold CJSC, implemented since 2019.

During the five-month excavation, 156 graves dating back to the Late Bronze and Early Iron Ages and over 6,000 material and cultural artifacts — including weapons, tools, household items, and decorative objects — were uncovered. Alongside local scientists, specialists from Italy, Japan, and Turkey participated in the research. For the first time, DNA analyses were conducted on human remains, with nearly 13 million DNA molecules read from each sample and processed in the laboratory. As a result, a detailed demographic analysis of the Chovdar population was conducted, including average age, kinship relations, and causes of death. The findings showed that the people buried in the necropolis were of local Caucasian origin and had lived in the region for over 400 years.

Speaking at the event, Soltan Mammadov, Member of the National Assembly and Head of the International Relations Department of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, emphasized the project’s importance for studying our ancient roots. He highlighted the Foundation’s projects supporting archaeological research in Azerbaijan and abroad, as well as promoting national heritage internationally. S. Mammadov stated that the findings reaffirm that our country has been one of the centers of ancient human culture.

Orkhan Abbasov, Head of the Executive Authority of Dashkasan District, noted that the district contains numerous archaeological sites from various historical periods, beginning with the Early Bronze Age. According to him, 49 immovable historical and cultural monuments in the district are currently registered with the state, and the study of the Chovdar Necropolis has contributed to further enriching the district’s cultural heritage.

In her speech, Sabina Hajiyeva, Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, highlighted the project’s significance in the context of the state policy for preserving the country’s historical and cultural heritage.

Farhad Guliyev, Director of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of ANAS, stated that the findings were researched in accordance with international standards. He noted that the Chovdar Necropolis is the richest site discovered to date in terms of metal artifacts. Spectral analyses conducted in Pisa, Italy, revealed that the artifacts were made using various metal alloys, indicating that the region had reached a certain level of early metallurgical development at that time. Glass beads and cowrie shells also confirm the existence of economic and cultural connections between ancient communities and the Mediterranean and other regions.

It should be noted that the necropolis was discovered during construction works at the Chovdar Processing Area carried out by AzerGold CJSC in 2019. The book “Chovdar Necropolis” is a scientific publication reflecting the results of several years of research by the archaeological expedition. Prepared in Azerbaijani and English, the book aims to present the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Chovdar Necropolis to the wider public and contribute to the promotion of national heritage.