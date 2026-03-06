Turkmenistan, UNDP discuss modernization and digitalization of Turkmenbashi port

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 6. Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) discussed prospects for cooperation on the modernization of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, Trend reports via the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation of Turkmenistan.

The discussions took place during a meeting held at the conference hall of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport between representatives of Turkmenistan’s Agency for Maritime and River Transport and UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, Narine Saakyan.

During the talks, the sides considered the development of the port as an important link in the Trans-Caspian transport corridor, where special care was taken to enhance the current Terminal Operating System (TOS) and roll out a Maritime Single Window (MSW) system, following a conceptual note put forth by the UNDP. Particular attention was paid to improving the existing Terminal Operating System (TOS) and implementing a Maritime Single Window (MSW) system, in line with a conceptual note presented by the UNDP.

The parties also highlighted the significance of the port’s ISO 14001 and EcoPort certificates and discussed additional initiatives aimed at further enhancing international environmental standards. Representatives of the state service noted that the proposed projects and initiatives would be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for consideration.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to elevate mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of digitalization and environmental sustainability to a new level.

