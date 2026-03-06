Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss regional developments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. On March 5, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the ministers exchanged views on recent regional developments. Both sides expressed concern, emphasized the importance of refraining from actions that could escalate tensions, and stressed the need to ensure stability and security.

Bayramov informed his Armenian counterpart about the drone strikes carried out on March 5 in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which damaged civilian infrastructure and injured civilians.

The ministers also highlighted the importance of lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and discussed issues of mutual interest.