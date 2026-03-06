Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Georgia records robust growth in producer prices across key sectors for Jan. 2026

Economy Materials 6 March 2026 05:07 (UTC +04:00)
Gulnara Rahimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. In January 2026, Georgia's Producer Price Index (PPI) for industrial products rose by 1.4% compared to the previous month, while marking an increase of 6.5% on a year-on-year basis.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Office (Geostat) shows that monthly, prices in mining and quarrying rose by 7.3% compared to December 2025, contributing 0.55 percentage points to the overall PPI increase.

In January 2026, prices for manufactured products increased by 0.8%, contributing 0.59 percentage points to the monthly change in the Producer Price Index (PPI). Within this category, food products saw a notable rise of 0.9%, while basic metals experienced a significant increase of 3.4%.

The prices for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning also rose by 0.8%, adding 0.08 percentage points to the monthly index change.

On a year-on-year basis, prices in the mining and quarrying sector surged by 36.4%, contributing 2.25 percentage points to the overall annual growth. Notably, prices for metal ores rose by 51.4% within this sector.

Manufactured products recorded a 4.7% increase year-on-year, accounting for 3.73 percentage points of the total annual index growth. Within this category, substantial price hikes were observed in food products (11.8%) and basic metals (8.2%).

Meanwhile, prices for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning rose by 3.0% on an annual basis, contributing 0.32 percentage points, while water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation services saw a 5.6% increase, adding 0.17 percentage points to the overall annual index growth.

