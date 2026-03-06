Georgia records robust growth in producer prices across key sectors for Jan. 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. In January 2026, Georgia's Producer Price Index (PPI) for industrial products rose by 1.4% compared to the previous month, while marking an increase of 6.5% on a year-on-year basis.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Office (Geostat) shows that monthly, prices in mining and quarrying rose by 7.3% compared to December 2025, contributing 0.55 percentage points to the overall PPI increase.

In January 2026, prices for manufactured products increased by 0.8%, contributing 0.59 percentage points to the monthly change in the Producer Price Index (PPI). Within this category, food products saw a notable rise of 0.9%, while basic metals experienced a significant increase of 3.4%.

The prices for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning also rose by 0.8%, adding 0.08 percentage points to the monthly index change.

On a year-on-year basis, prices in the mining and quarrying sector surged by 36.4%, contributing 2.25 percentage points to the overall annual growth. Notably, prices for metal ores rose by 51.4% within this sector.

Manufactured products recorded a 4.7% increase year-on-year, accounting for 3.73 percentage points of the total annual index growth. Within this category, substantial price hikes were observed in food products (11.8%) and basic metals (8.2%).

Meanwhile, prices for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning rose by 3.0% on an annual basis, contributing 0.32 percentage points, while water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation services saw a 5.6% increase, adding 0.17 percentage points to the overall annual index growth.