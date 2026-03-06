Azerbaijan's Central Bank, CCAMTAC explore prospects of cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The prospects for further development of cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center (CCAMTAC) were discussed, Trend reports via the CBA.

First Deputy Chairman of the CBA Aliyar Mammadyarov met with Holger Floerkemeier, Director of the CCAMTAC. Within the framework of the meeting, extensive discussions were held on the existing cooperation between the CBA and CCAMTAC and the prospects for further development of this cooperation, including the technical assistance programs provided by CCAMTAC and the opportunities they offer.

CCAMTAC is a technical assistance center established within the framework of cooperation between the International Monetary Fund (IMF), member countries, and development partners. The organization implements initiatives to expand the activities of the IMF in order to support the formation of stronger policy frameworks and institutions in the region, identify new and inclusive sources of economic growth, and increase the economic potential of the region.