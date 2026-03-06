Caspian 'green' energy corridor opens new options for regional cooperation - ADB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan has already taken decisive steps towards transitioning to green energy. Significant progress has been made through several large solar and onshore wind projects, as well as in advancing plans to develop large-scale offshore wind energy, the Country Director for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Representative Office in Azerbaijan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a seminar on the technical and economic feasibility study (Stage 1 Feasibility Study) of the Caspian Green Energy Corridor project.

"These initiatives demonstrate a serious commitment and create tangible new opportunities for decarbonization, economic diversification, and regional energy cooperation. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is proud to support a number of these renewable energy projects through private sector operations, mobilizing long-term financing and attracting additional investment. Continued system upgrades and effective large-scale integration of renewable energy sources will further enhance the impact of these efforts," she said.

Sunniya Durrani-Jamal emphasized that, in this context, the Caspian Green Energy Corridor is both strategic and timely. As renewable energy capacity grows rapidly in the region, increased cross-border connectivity and system flexibility are becoming increasingly critical: "Assessing the technical and economic feasibility of electricity trading across the Caspian, this initiative has the potential to unlock large-scale renewable energy resources, strengthen energy security and sustainability, and create new avenues for clean energy exchange. It represents a promising response to the contemporary challenges of energy transition, demonstrating how national ambitions in renewable energy can be transformed into coordinated regional solutions."

According to her, the ADB remains committed to supporting the transition to green energy through an integrated and regionally connected approach.

"In addition to financing, we bring together public and private sector operations, provide technical expertise to structure complex projects, and mobilize additional capital. We work across the entire value chain, from preliminary planning and regulatory reform to infrastructure implementation and cross-border integration. This allows ADB not only to support individual projects, but also to help shape coordinated sector transformation pathways that are technically sound, financially viable, and aligned with long-term regional goals," she explained.

Furthermore, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal noted that the ADB is ready to continue its cooperation with Azerbaijan and the wider region to promote practical, scalable solutions in the field of green energy.