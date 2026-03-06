Moldova condemns Iran's attacks on Nakhchivan - Mihai Popșoi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Moldova condemns Iran's attacks on civilian targets in Nakhchivan and the damage caused to Azerbaijani civilians, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova Mihai Popșoi during a joint press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"In light of the recent attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Moldova strongly condemns the targeting of civilian objects and the injuries caused to civilians.

We express our full solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan and reaffirm our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," he said.

The minister also noted that Moldova values ​​the continued development of friendly relations and dynamic cooperation between the Republic of Moldova and the Republic of Azerbaijan, based on mutual respect, support, and understanding.