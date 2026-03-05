First day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku wraps up (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The first day of the FIG (Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique) Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku has ended, Trend reports.

The Cup, featuring over 30 countries in the mix, will unfold over four days at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijan has its ducks in a row for the Cup, with Nikita Simonov, Aydin Alizade, and Rasul Ahmadzade flying the flag for the men, while the women are well represented by Deniz Aliyeva, Nazanin Teymurova, and Khadija Abbaszade.



The competition kicks off with two days of qualifying rounds, followed by two days of the finals to determine the champions. Given the outcomes of the opening day, Nikita Simonov and Deniz Aliyeva have made the cut for the final round.

