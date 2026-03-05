Azerbaijan sets strategic targets for modernizing tax administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan has outlined its future strategic directions to further modernize tax administration, said Gunay Mahmudova, Head of the Digital Tax Administration Department at the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy,Trend reports.

Speaking today at a forum in Baku titled “Looking to the Future in the Tax System: New Governance Model and Data-Driven Decisions,” Mahmudova noted that the main goal is to expand digitalization within the tax system and make processes simpler and more transparent for taxpayers.

"One of the key targets is the implementation of an automated VAT declaration system. This mechanism will gradually be extended to other tax declarations as well. In addition, artificial intelligence-based risk analysis systems will be applied in tax administration. This approach will allow for more rapid identification of potential risks and enhance the effectiveness of oversight. At the same time, traditional tax control processes will be replaced with automated systems," she said.

The official added that new digital tools will also be introduced to make compliance with legislation easier for taxpayers.

"These measures are aimed at increasing transparency in the tax system and improving the quality of services," Mahmudova said.

