Azerbaijan calls for faster, transparent, and efficient tax administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Global challenges demand more speed, transparency, and efficiency from tax administration, moving beyond traditional fiscal control, Orkhan Nazarli, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, said at the forum on “Looking to the Future in the Tax System: New Governance Model and Data-Driven Decisions,” Trend reports.

“Our approach envisions the State Tax Service becoming an institution that guides economic processes and creates value. This transition is not a reaction to external pressures but a result of an internally driven transformation. Continuous development is impossible without changes in governance, decision-making, and the distribution of responsibilities.

Last year, we adopted the State Tax Service’s strategy for 2025-2028 and immediately began its implementation. The strategy serves as our management model, combining agile adaptation to a changing economic environment, clear strategic vision, and long-term mission. It is founded on four core values, which guide our daily decision-making.

The key issue is not just technology or structure; it is a shift in mindset and organizational culture. Transparency and trust are the foundation of relations with taxpayers, and without this trust, a sustainable tax system cannot be built. Every strategic action must deliver measurable results. Our goal is clear: a fair, transparent, and sustainable tax system,” he added.