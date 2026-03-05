Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's office identifies drone victims at Nakhchivan Airport

Politics Materials 5 March 2026 16:07 (UTC +04:00)
Firaya Nurizada
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan has revealed the names of individuals injured as a result of an Iranian drone attack on the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, Trend reports, citing the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The injured individuals are:

- Reyhana Valiyeva, born in 1986;

- Zulfugar Zulfugarli, born in 1996;

- Mehdi Asgarov, born in 1996.

In addition, a passenger waiting to board a flight, Asad Jafarov, born in 1998, was also injured in the incident.

Employees on duty at the airport sustained injuries of varying degrees.

