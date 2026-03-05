Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's office identifies drone victims at Nakhchivan Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan has revealed the names of individuals injured as a result of an Iranian drone attack on the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, Trend reports, citing the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The injured individuals are:

- Reyhana Valiyeva, born in 1986;

- Zulfugar Zulfugarli, born in 1996;

- Mehdi Asgarov, born in 1996.

In addition, a passenger waiting to board a flight, Asad Jafarov, born in 1998, was also injured in the incident.

Employees on duty at the airport sustained injuries of varying degrees.

