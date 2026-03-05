Qatar сondemns Iranian attacks targeting Türkiye and Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation of the attempt to target the Republic of Türkiye with a ballistic missile and an airport in the Republic of Azerbaijan with Iranian drones, the statement of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

"These hostile acts constitute a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of states within a series of reckless Iranian attacks, and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region," the ministry added.

The ministry affirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s continued opening of new fronts and expansion of the circle of escalation with neighboring countries is extremely dangerous, and called on it to immediately cease these irresponsible policies that undermine the security and stability of the region.

The statement also called on Iran to prioritize the interests of the peoples of the region and adhere to the principles of good neighborliness and international law.

The ministry emphasized Qatar’s full solidarity with the Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and its support for all measures taken to preserve sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding that Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.