WUF13 signs Memorandum of Understanding with “Tamiz Shahar” OJSC (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. On 5 March 2026, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company and “Tamiz Shahar” Open Joint-Stock Company, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Etibar Abbasov, Chairman of the Executive Board of “Tamiz Shahar” OJSC, and Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

The primary aim of the Memorandum is to ensure the effective management of municipal solid waste generated in the course of organising and staging the event. As part of the agreement, the parties have identified the adoption of sustainable and efficient practices, in line with Azerbaijan’s state policy on environmental protection, as a key priority.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, municipal solid waste generated at the Baku Olympic Stadium and other WUF13 venues will be transferred to the operational facilities of “Tamiz Shahar” OJSC. The waste will be treated using modern methods to ensure its safe disposal, with materials suitable for recycling directed to specialist processing facilities.

The cooperation will also include public awareness initiatives promoting the proper management of municipal solid waste, alongside the implementation of joint pilot projects.

The Memorandum is expected to help reduce the event’s carbon footprint, minimise the volume of waste sent to landfill and increase recycling rates. It also holds strategic importance for improving resource efficiency in Azerbaijan, promoting a circular economy and strengthening sustainable event management practices.