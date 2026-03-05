Iran's attacks will not remain unanswered, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan prepares necessary retaliatory measures, and these acts of aggression will not remain unanswered, the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

"On March 5, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran conducted attacks from Iranian territory using unmanned aerial vehicles against the Nakhchivan International Airport and other civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The technical specifications of the UAVs and the details of the attacks are being investigated.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan strongly condemns the attacks carried out by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against civilian infrastructure on the territory of Azerbaijan in the absence of any military necessity.

The Islamic Republic of Iran bears the entire responsibility for the incident.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan prepares necessary retaliatory measures to defend the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the security of civilians and civilian infrastructure. These acts of aggression will not remain unanswered," the statement reads.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at Nakhchivan International Airport.

A drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek region.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding that the Islamic Republic of Iran clarify the issue in a short period of time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A strong protest was expressed to the Iranian side.