Azerbaijani and Turkish defense ministers hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. A phone conversation took place with Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, at the initiative of the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, Yasar Guler, today, the statement of the Ministry of Defense says, Trend reports.

The parties discussed the attacks by the armed forces of Iran on the Nakhchivan International Airport and other civilian infrastructure of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Iranian territory.

The ministers also had a detailed exchange of views on relations between their countries, the situation in the region, and security issues.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel