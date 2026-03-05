Azerbaijan's Baku hosts forum on future of tax system and data-driven governance (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan's Baku has hosted a forum titled “Looking to the Future in the Tax System: New Governance Model and Data-Driven Decisions,” Trend reports.

The event is attended by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Head of the State Tax Service Orkhan Nazarli, and other officials.

The forum aims to discuss new governance models in the tax system, digital solutions, and data-driven decision-making mechanisms, as well as to present recent amendments to tax legislation and modern approaches to tax administration.

Within the framework of the forum, a video presentation on gender issues in the tax system will be screened, followed by an award ceremony honoring taxpayers.

During the presentation segment, a joint presentation on the development of the digital economy and digital solutions in tax administration will take place. Speakers include Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), Fariz Jafarov, Head of the Data Analytics Department of the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan (STS), Roman Bandurin, and Head of a department at the Main Directorate for Digital Tax Administration, Gunay Mahmudova.

In addition, Head of the Tax Policy Department of the STS, Nijat Imanov, and department head Gulnar Aghazada will deliver a presentation on amendments to tax legislation and established stereotypes in the field.

As part of the forum, a video expressing gratitude to compliant taxpayers will also be shown, followed by another ceremony recognizing taxpayers.

