Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan seriously harms neighborliness, mutual trust - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan seriously harms neighborliness and mutual trust, the MP Vugar Iskandarov told Trend.

He said that relations between Azerbaijan and Iran have been largely preserved thanks to the constructive and normal neighborly policy of the Azerbaijani side.

According to him, from time to time, Iran's unfriendly actions towards Azerbaijan have been observed.

"Even during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands and in subsequent processes, unfortunately, Iran, which spoke of Islam, neighborliness, brotherhood, and historical roots, demonstrated the opposite in practice. The Iranian side has repeatedly demonstrated an unfriendly attitude towards Azerbaijan. A politician said one thing, the army said another, the generals spoke one way, and the mullahs expressed a different position.

In general, we have witnessed insincere and unfriendly attitudes from Iran towards Azerbaijan. Despite this, Azerbaijan has always pursued a policy based on its national interests and doesn't accept disrespect for itself. At the same time, the country has demonstrated a policy based on constructive neighborly relations and mutual trust and has implemented this in practice.

Azerbaijan's approach to the events taking place against the backdrop of the recent escalation of tensions between Iran and the U.S. and Israel into a war phase has been quite dignified and balanced," he explained.

The MP emphasized that the specific position of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev towards this country also confirms this.

"Offering condolences to the state, visiting the embassy of that country in Azerbaijan, and writing words of condolences in the memorial book reveal the official position of Azerbaijan. This position is primarily aimed at maintaining stability, inviting the parties to the dialogue table, and preventing an increase in tension in the region. Azerbaijan has clearly stated that it does not wish for any tension to arise in its neighborhood and is in favor of stability in the region. However, the renewed demonstration of hatred and hostility by the Iranian mullah regime against the backdrop of recent events reveals the real picture of its attitude towards Azerbaijan. The launch of a missile and a drone by Iran towards the Nakhchivan territory of Azerbaijan, near the airport, is a matter of serious concern.

Such steps seriously harm neighborliness and mutual trust. State policy should be guided not by emotions but by logic and a well-thought-out political strategy. Unfortunately, the Iranian mullah regime resorts to such steps and openly reveals its attitude towards Azerbaijan," he noted.

Iskandarov added that such steps are strongly condemned. The Iranian side should immediately investigate this incident and take appropriate measures against the responsible persons. Such steps directed at Azerbaijan are unacceptable.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding that Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

