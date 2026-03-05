Azerbaijani MP warns Iran strike on Nakhchivan airport reveals regime’s intent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The drone attack on Nakhchivan International Airport and other civilian sites carried out by Iranian armed forces is a clear manifestation of hostility toward Azerbaijan, reflecting a deliberate and planned provocation by the Tehran regime, Sabina Salmanova, Member of the Parliament Committee on Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption, told Trend.

"This act is no longer an isolated incident but a conscious strategy by Iran. The regime has now 'torn off all its masks,' confronting Azerbaijan despite years of restraint, friendly neighborly policies, and open diplomatic engagement," she said.

Salmanova highlighted that Iran has consistently engaged in a duplicitous strategy focused on destabilizing the region.

“For years, the Azerbaijani state has adhered to mutual respect and non-interference in neighborly relations. Official Baku has repeatedly emphasized that its territory has never been and will never be used against Iran. President Ilham Aliyev has consistently expressed this position and reinforced it through concrete actions. Following incidents in Iran, the head of state demonstrated a humanitarian stance, offering condolences to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other victims and leaving heartfelt words in the condolence book at Iran’s embassy in Baku. In this context, the drone attack from Iranian territory violates neither diplomatic logic nor international law. The breach of state borders, targeting of civilian infrastructure, and endangerment of human lives are explicit actions against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty,” she added.

The MP further emphasized Azerbaijan’s right to respond.

“Our state prioritizes security, territorial integrity, and the lives of its citizens above all. Azerbaijan retains the right to take appropriate countermeasures, which is protected under international law. While the country seeks stability in the region, no one can engage in threats or coercion toward us. Those who attempt provocations should understand that Azerbaijan is no longer the same state. Following the historic victory in the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan has demonstrated firm military and political resolve and remains resolute on national security issues. Any breach of our red lines will have inevitable consequences. Azerbaijan is prepared to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and these attacks will not go unanswered,” she said.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

