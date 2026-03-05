Ukraine expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan over Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Embassy of Ukraine is closely monitoring information and reports about the attack by Iranian drones on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, the statement of the embassy says, Trend reports.

"Iranian drones have long become an instrument of terror. It is precisely this weapon that the Iranian regime has supplied to Russia, which uses it to strike Ukrainian cities, civilian infrastructure, and peaceful civilians," the statement reads.

The embassy cited Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha as saying that Ukraine stands with the Iranian people while criticizing the policies of Iran’s leadership.

“Ukraine knows well the threat posed by regimes that disregard international law, human dignity, and human life,” the embassy added.

The embassy also expressed support and solidarity with Azerbaijan and called for greater international cooperation to counter actions that threaten regional and global security.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.