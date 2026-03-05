Saipem, Capsol Technologies team up on carbon capture projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Italian engineering giant Saipem has signed a non-exclusive cooperation agreement with Capsol Technologies ASA to jointly develop carbon capture projects, focusing on the Hot Potassium Carbonate (HPC) segment, Trend reports.

The deal aims to leverage Capsol’s cost-competitive CO₂ capture technology and Saipem’s expertise in executing complex energy projects to provide industrial emitters with integrated, scalable, and fast-to-implement solutions, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors.

The partnership builds on experience from a large-scale bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) plant under construction for Stockholm Exergi, where Saipem is the EPC contractor and Capsol’s technology is being deployed. Both companies said they intend to expand offerings for industrial clients seeking large-scale HPC-based CO₂ capture solutions.

Under the agreement, Saipem and Capsol can coordinate participation in bids and tenders, delivering integrated packages that include technology, optimized design, modular solutions, and project execution capabilities.

The initiative forms part of Saipem’s broader strategy to expand its carbon capture portfolio, with a focus on potassium carbonate-based solvents and proprietary modular solutions for small and medium emitters, including its Bluenzyme™ technology.