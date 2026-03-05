Turkmenistan and Bulgaria discuss co-op in trade, transport, and health

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 5. Turkmenistan and Bulgaria discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in trade and economic relations, transport, healthcare and tourism, Trend reports via the country's Embassy in Bulgaria.

The talks were held during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Bulgaria Esen Aydogdyev and Director General of the Directorate for Bilateral Relations at the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Petko Doykov.

The sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation and noted the potential for strengthening ties between the two countries.

The parties also discussed the organization of the next meeting of the Turkmen-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The diplomats additionally reviewed the timeline for holding the next round of bilateral consultations between the foreign ministries and discussed cooperation in science, education and culture, including the continuation of joint humanitarian events.

The parties also noted the importance of further developing cooperation within international organizations, including the UN framework and the Turkmenistan-EU dialogue.