Uzbekistan, Latvia explore new opportunities in transport and logistics

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Uzbekistan and Latvia discussed ways to increase cargo transportation volumes and improve railway logistics routes, Trend reports via Uzbek Ministry of Transport.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Mamanbiy Omarov and Minister of Transport of Latvia and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission Atis Švinka.

During the talks, the parties also discussed the modernization of rolling stock and the development of technical maintenance infrastructure in the railway sector.

In the field of aviation, the sides explored prospects for expanding passenger and cargo air transportation, including the development of the e-commerce logistics segment. Particular attention was given to opportunities for comprehensive cooperation with RIX Academy in the areas of training, retraining, and professional development of aviation specialists.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in consistently deepening and strengthening cooperation in the transport and logistics sector.

Uzbekistan and Latvia maintain a strong and stable partnership. Trade between the two countries has grown significantly, with the number of joint ventures and exports from Uzbekistan to Latvia tripling over the five years leading up to 2025. A representative office of the Latvian Investment and Development Agency (LIAA) operates in Tashkent, while the Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (UZEX) maintain a trading platform in Riga, further supporting bilateral economic cooperation.