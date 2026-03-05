Azerbaijan briefly moves Nakhchivan flights to Turkish Iğdır due to security issues - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. For safety reasons, flights to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan will be temporarily redirected to Türkiye's Ighdır Airport, Trend reports.

On March 5, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, called his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, to discuss recent security incidents.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan, during the phone conversation, both ministers expressed strong protest over yesterday’s missile attack targeting Türkiye by the Islamic Republic of Iran and today’s drone attack against Azerbaijan.

The ministers emphasized that such attacks are unacceptable, violate international law, and contribute to rising tensions in the region. They also highlighted the importance of continuing coordination under the framework of a strategic partnership between the two countries.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

