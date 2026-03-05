Kyrgyzstan explores fleet expansion and aviation partnerships with Airbus and BBAM Leasing

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 5. Kyrgyzstan, Airbus Europe, and BBAM Leasing discussed the expansion of the airline fleet with new aircraft and the strengthening of partnerships in the civil aviation sector, Trend reports via the press service of the president of Kyrgyzstan.

This topic was addressed during a meeting on March 5, where President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received President of the Europe Region for Airbus Johan Pelissier and Senior Vice President of BBAM Leasing Maurice Prendergast.

The head of state emphasized that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to expanding mutually beneficial and effective cooperation with Airbus Europe, as confirmed by the agreement signed today.

“We highly value this as an important contribution to the development of our country’s civil aviation, the improvement of transport reliability, the strengthening of flight safety, and the expansion of air connectivity,” Sadyr Japarov said, noting that the country’s aviation sector is currently developing dynamically.

In this context, he highlighted the modernization of airport infrastructure, the expansion of regional routes, and the improvement of the aviation system in line with international standards. While previously only four airports in the country were fully operational, today all 11 airports are functioning, and construction of the Jalal-Abad International Airport continues.

Additionally, Kyrgyzstan is in the final stage of the process to be removed from the European Union’s “blacklist” on aviation safety. Sadyr Japarov noted that the final audit is scheduled for this month.

In this regard, the president urged the company executives to consider providing support in this direction.

In turn, Pelissier highly appreciated the achievements in the development of Kyrgyzstan’s aviation sector, noting the consistent work on modernizing the industry and improving aviation safety.

He also expressed interest in expanding long-term cooperation not only in commercial aviation but also in other areas, including transport and logistics.

“We were pleased to hear that Kyrgyzstan is in the final stage of the EU audit and are ready to provide the necessary support and assistance in this matter,” Pelissier said.

Prendergast noted that the aircraft being acquired by Kyrgyzstan fully comply with international standards and added that company specialists will visit the country to assist local colleagues in mastering the operational systems and technical aspects of the new planes.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Sadyr Japarov, Johan Pelissier, and Maurice Prendergast confirmed their readiness for further mutually beneficial and productive cooperation.

