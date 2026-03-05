Iran's retaliatory strikes are defensive in nature - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Iran's retaliatory strikes are defensive in nature and directed only against US and Israeli targets used to launch attacks on the Islamic Republic, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

According to the information, Araghchi stated in a telephone conversation that Iran's retaliatory defensive measures against the United States and Israel are directed against bases and targets used for planning and carrying out aggressive operations against Iran, and this is fully consistent with international law.