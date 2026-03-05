Kyrgyzstan’s tourism sector posts strong growth in 2025
Photo: Artificial intelligence
The booming tourism sector in Kyrgyzstan is a clear sign of its rising role in the national economy, showcasing its potential to create jobs, attract investments, and boost foreign exchange earnings.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy