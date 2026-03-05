Turkmenistan, Tajikistan expand trade cooperation
Photo: Turkmen MFA
Turkmenistan and Tajikistan put their heads together to hash out the development of trade and economic ties during the latest session of their intergovernmental commission in Dushanbe.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy