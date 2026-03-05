Azerbaijan demands clarification on drone attack from Iran - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan has demanded that Iran provide clarification regarding the recent short-term drone attack targeting Azerbaijani territory, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

“We demand from the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide, within the shortest possible timeframe, a clear explanation regarding the case, conduct an appropriate investigation, and take the necessary urgent measures to ensure that such attacks are not repeated in the future,” the MFA said in an official statement.

