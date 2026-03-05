Azerbaijan reserves right to respond to Iran’s action - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The attack on Nakhchivan International Airport by Iranian drones is a serious violation of international law and regional norms, Hikmat Babayev, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption, told Trend.

“The drone strike on Nakhchivan International Airport is a reprehensible act. It constitutes a breach of international law, a violation of neighborhood policies, and an inadequate response to Azerbaijan’s position by Iran.

Undoubtedly, Azerbaijan is a lawful and strong state, fully capable of protecting its territory and citizens. In such matters, Azerbaijan will adopt a resolute stance based on international law. The country reserves the right to respond to Iran’s actions,” the MP added.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at Nakhchivan International Airport.

A drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek region.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding that the Islamic Republic of Iran clarify the issue in a short period of time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A strong protest was expressed to the Iranian side.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel