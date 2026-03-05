Kazakhstan considers six-month ban on LPG exports

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 5. Kazakhstan is considering a six-month ban on the export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Trend reports citing a draft document.

The draft order, submitted by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan for public discussion, proposes to prohibit the export of LPG, and butane by road and rail transport. The measure aims to ensure a stable domestic supply of LPG and would be in effect for six months starting May 14, 2026.

Kazakhstan initially introduced a temporary six-month export ban on LPG by road and rail starting November 14, 2023.

According to the National Statistics Bureau, Kazakhstan produced 5.24 million tons of crude oil, including gas condensate, in January 2026, marking a 32% decrease compared to 7.724 million tons recorded in January 2025.