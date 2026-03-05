Leyla Aliyeva visits Narimanov Children's Clinical Hospital of Republican Pediatric Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Leyla Aliyeva visited the Narimanov Children's Clinical Hospital of the Republican Pediatric Center, Trend reports.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva inquired about the health of children undergoing inpatient treatment with various diagnoses at the hospital, familiarizing herself with their treatment process and the created conditions. She also met with minor patients and their parents, providing them with moral support, and presenting gifts to the children.

Minister of Health Teymur Musayev and Acting Executive Director of TABIB Anar Israfilov briefed Leyla Aliyeva on the activities of the medical facility, the specialized medical services provided, as well as the existing material and technical base. It was mentioned that the Narimanov Children's Clinical Hospital of the Republican Pediatric Center, operating under TABIB, is the only specialized facility in the country that provides inpatient medical services to children in endocrinology and allergology.

Equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, the facility provides diagnostic and treatment measures, applying a holistic approach focused on restoring and safeguarding patient health.