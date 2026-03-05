Latvia condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Latvia has condemned the drone attacks on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic that damaged the airport and injured civilians, Trend reports.

“Embassy of Latvia in Azerbaijan strongly condemns the drone attacks in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which damaged the airport and injured civilians, violating the principles of international law,” the embassy wrote.

The embassy added that Latvia stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan and reaffirmed its support for peace and security in the region.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.