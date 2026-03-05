IDD releases winter 2025–2026 edition of Baku Dialogues

The Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) at ADA University is pleased to announce the publication of its latest edition of Baku Dialogues, its flagship English-language quarterly policy journal.

This issue brings together analytical essays examining the geopolitics of connectivity, Azerbaijan’s strategic recalibration, and emerging environmental challenges in the Caspian basin, situating these themes within the broader transformation of Eurasia (what its editors call “the Silk Road region”).

The issue’s first section is titled “The Geopolitics of Connectivity: Transformational Harbinger for the Silk Road Region,” emphasizing a conceptual overview of how transport corridors, infrastructure integration, and geoeconomic alignment are redefining power configurations across the Silk Road region. In the article “Critical Raw Materials and the Reconfiguration of Global Power” written by one of the world’s leading experts in the field, the strategic importance of critical resources is examined within the broader context of great power competition and global supply chain restructuring.

Connectivity and transit dynamics are further explored in several other contributions. “The Corridor Changing Eurasia” by former U.S. senior official Eric Rudenshiold analyzes the transformative impact of new transit routes across the continent, while “The Zangezur Concept” by renowned Boğaziçi University professor Onur Işçi evaluates the geopolitical and geoeconomic implications of emerging regional frameworks. “The Role of the Middle Corridor in Eurasian Connectivity” by an Argentine scholar assesses the growing strategic relevance of the Middle Corridor.

Regional political trajectories are addressed by Director of Programs at the American Foreign Policy Council (AFPC), Laura Linderman in “Divergent Paths in the South Caucasus,” which explores differing development models and foreign policy orientations. Meanwhile, “Slipping Out of ‘Old Geopolitics’ Through TRIPP” by Head of the Western Studies Department at the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), Vasif Huseynov discusses how new multilateral mechanisms may transcend traditional geopolitical paradigms.

A special focus is placed on Azerbaijan’s strategic positioning. “The Case for Azerbaijan’s Strategic Recalibration” by IDD’s own Jahangir Arasli argues for adaptive statecraft amid shifting global dynamics.

This edition of Baku Dialogues closes with an article focusing on environmental and regional security concerns. Written by Iranian expert Vali Kaleji and titled “The Caspian’s Declining Water Level: Drivers, Consequences, and Impacts on Littoral States,” analyzes the causes and implications of the Caspian Sea’s declining water levels for coastal states.

To read or download individual articles and the full issue, please visit bakudialogues.ada.edu.az.