Iran's ballistic missile launch against Türkiye proves purposeful - Azerbaijani analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The drone attack from Iran on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan has proved that the launch of a ballistic missile at Türkiye yesterday was no accident, the war analyst Uzeyir Jafarli told Trend.

According to him, Iran is in a panic due to the war. This is causing the Iranian regime to take wrong steps. The presence of President Ilham Aliyev at the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan, listening to their problems at the highest level, should have prevented this from happening. Some forces in Iran are inclined to spoil relations with Azerbaijan.

The expert emphasized that the Iranian leadership has made a mistake on a number of issues.

"Iran continues to spoil relations with allied states. Any explanation by the mullah regime regarding the drones launched by Iran into the territory of Nakhchivan is unacceptable. Iran has lost its last support with this step."

Another military analyst, Yashar Aydamirov, called this step of Iran a huge mistake.

"The Iranian regime launched a drone attack on Nakhchivan. It should explain to Azerbaijan whether the attack was carried out by mistake or intentionally. These wrong decisions by the Iranian mullah regime irritate neighboring states," he noted.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding that Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

