Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Aghdam

Society Materials 5 March 2026 07:15 (UTC +04:00)
Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Aghdam

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the city of Aghdam, Trend reports.

At this stage, 90 families (346 people) have been resettled to the city of Aghdam.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more