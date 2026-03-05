Azerbaijan sends oil products and Russian fertilizers to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Deliveries of petroleum products and Russian fertilizers from Azerbaijan to Armenia continue, Trend reports.

Thirty-one railcars carrying 1,984 tons of diesel fuel and two railcars carrying 135 tons of Russian fertilizer were dispatched from the Bilajari station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC to the Boyuk Kesik station. The cargo will be delivered to Armenia in transit through Georgia.

Moreover, it is reported that Russian fertilizers are being transported from Azerbaijan to Armenia in transit.

The last time 39 tank cars with 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia was on February 25. Prior to that, on January 11, 18 railcars with 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline were sent to Armenia. On January 9, a total of 2,698 tons of petroleum products were delivered. These shipments included 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

Meanwhile, fuel exports to Armenia began on December 18, 2025. On that day, 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline were sent to the country.

These deliveries are being carried out in accordance with a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev in October 2025. This decree lifted restrictions on the transit of goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia, which had been in place since the occupation, and created the possibility for transportation in this direction.