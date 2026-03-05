Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. We condemn Iran's strike on Azerbaijan, which follows its reckless attacks on countries in the Middle East and Europe, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha‎, said in a post on his X page, Trend reports.

"We condemn Iran's strike on Azerbaijan, which follows its reckless attacks on countries in the Middle East and Europe.

There was never any reason for Iranian terrorists to harm Azerbaijan and Ukraine by giving their drones to Russia or other countries where they have caused chaos, murder, and destabilization.

Iran's attack on Azerbaijan once again demonstrates that the regime in Tehran is a global threat, not a regional one. And it is not only about Iran but also its terrorist allies, including Russia.

All international efforts must be consolidated to neutralize the threats posed by the Iranian regime, provide a chance for normal life for the Iranian people, and restore security and stability in the Middle East and beyond," the post said.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

