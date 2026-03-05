Saudi Arabia decries Iran’s drone attack targeting Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Saudi Arabia condemns Iran's attacks with unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) against Azerbaijan, the statement of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

The statement noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns Iran's attempts to target Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.