Kazakhstan set to launch new brick factory in Akmola region in 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 5. A new brick factory with an annual capacity of 60 million bricks is set to start operations in Akmola region of Kazakhstan this year, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

According to Yesimkhan Baigabulov, Director of MM BRICK LLP, the project is valued at 13.7 billion tenge ($27.5 million). Construction and installation works are 80 percent complete, and equipment deliveries have begun.

Baigabulov noted that with government support, issues related to water and heat supply networks have been resolved. The full package of measures will allow production of a wide range of products and is expected to generate a multiplier effect for regional development.

Marat Akhmetzhanov, Akim of Akmola region, earlier stated that in 2026, five brick factories are planned to be launched, which will increase total production capacity to 650 million bricks per year and support housing and infrastructure construction.

He also highlighted that in 2026, the focus will be on developing the mining and construction sectors. Altyntau Kokshetau has begun developing a new 590-hectare deposit, while RG Gold plans to build a new gold extraction plant in Burabay district valued at $500 million, creating 1,000 jobs. Additionally, modernization of production facilities at Kazakhaltyn Technology LLP is planned.