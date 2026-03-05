Azerbaijan and United Kingdom review prospects for expanding air traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Issues related to the development of transport infrastructure and the expansion of air links between Azerbaijan and the UK were discussed, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with UK Member of Parliament, Minister for Aviation, Maritime Transport, and Decarbonization Keir Mather.

During the meeting, we presented information on Azerbaijan's transit potential, the modernization of urban transport infrastructure, the Baku Metro, and railway projects," the publication says.

According to the information, digital transport systems, the “Digital Transport Twin” created on the basis of artificial intelligence, as well as the expansion of air traffic with the UK and the possibility of increasing the number of flights were also discussed.

According to data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, in January 2026, the volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and the UK amounted to $16.7 million.