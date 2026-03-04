Tajikistan and Turkmenistan discuss strategic partnership prospects

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 4. Tajikistan and Turkmenistan discussed the current state and future prospects of their comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as ways to further develop bilateral relations, Trend reports via the press service of the president of Tajikistan.

The topic was addressed on March 4 during a meeting between Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Tangryguly Atakhallyev, who was in Dushanbe to participate in the latest session of the Tajik-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

President Rahmon welcomed the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation and emphasized the broad opportunities to advance collaboration across various economic sectors, including trade, industry, transport and logistics, and agriculture.

The sides also expressed interest in expanding cultural and humanitarian ties through sports and tourism, as well as strengthening youth, cultural, and scientific-educational exchanges.

The Head of State underscored the importance of continued active work by the Intergovernmental Commission for effective cooperation and highlighted the need to maintain regular intergovernmental dialogue across the full spectrum of the bilateral agenda, alongside close coordination within international and regional organizations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel