Azerbaijan, UK discuss new frontiers in artificial intelligence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have discussed prospects for cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and technology development, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“We held a meeting in London with the United Kingdom’s Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and member of the House of Lords, John Alderdice.

During the meeting, we discussed prospects for cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and technology within the framework of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

Additionally, we exchanged views on expanding physical and digital connectivity, investment opportunities in artificial intelligence-based data centers, competitive energy resources, the development of transport infrastructure, and the implementation of joint personnel training programs with UK universities,” the post said.

