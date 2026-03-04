ADB issues green bond to raise awareness of glacier melt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has issued a green bond to raise awareness of glacier melt, Trend reports citing the Bank.

The $100 million 5-year issue was arranged by BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley, proceeds of which will be used in accordance with ADB’s Green and Blue Bond Framework. The notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX).

Projects eligible for financing under ADB's Green and Blue Bond program include but are not limited to those supporting climate-resilient infrastructure and livelihoods, integrated water resource management, early warning systems, and disaster risk reduction.

The financing complements ADB’s portfolio of initiatives that integrate glacier monitoring, risk assessment, resilient infrastructure, and water governance into national strategies. These include Building Adaptation and Resilience in the Hindu Kush Himalayas, Glaciers to Farms, Resilient River Basins, and Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Water Pillar. Since launching its green bond program in 2015, ADB has raised $15 billion in green bonds to support mitigation and adaptation projects across the region.

