IMF presents preliminary review of Kyrgyzstan’s public investment system

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 4. Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Baketaev met with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which showcased initial findings from an evaluation of Kyrgyzstan’s public investment management system employing the PIMA methodology, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Finance.

The PIMA methodology is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of public investment management, including strategic planning, project preparation, and implementation.

During the meeting, experts noted that Kyrgyzstan is demonstrating positive trends in domestic investment, creating potential for further economic development.

At the same time, they emphasized the need for continued improvements in investment planning and management processes to strengthen these trends.

The minister concurred with the experts’ recommendations, emphasizing that the government is diligently pursuing financing for significant infrastructure initiatives and setting up a project management office to improve implementation efficacy.

The parties agreed to continue their cooperation and accelerate the implementation of necessary reforms in public investment management.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has been working to strengthen its public investment management framework as part of broader efforts to support economic development and infrastructure growth.

The government aims to improve the planning, preparation, and execution of public investment projects to enhance efficiency and maximize the impact of state resources.

