ADB launches Caspian Green Energy Corridor project’s feasibility study (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 4. On 4 March, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), together with the governments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, convened the Inception Workshop in Baku for the Caspian Sea Green Energy Corridor Project’s Stage 1 Feasibility Study project, Trend reports via the Bank.

The workshop marked a key milestone in advancing Stage I of the feasibility study for a regional electricity interconnection across the Caspian Sea region.

Organized as a roundtable discussion and capacity‑building workshop, the event brought together senior government officials, transmission system operators, energy and telecommunications regulators, development partners, and technical experts. Participants reviewed progress under the inception stage, discussed initial findings, and aligned on analytical approaches to support the Feasibility Study.

The Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative aims to establish a regional electricity interconnection that would facilitate renewable energy trade across the Caspian region and enable potential future integration with European markets. The Feasibility Study builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed in April 2025, and it was formally launched in February 2026.

During the workshop, stakeholders strengthened their technical understanding of demand forecasting, generation planning, renewable energy integration scenarios, network studies, and interconnection options, including subsea cable concepts. Discussions also covered telecommunications and system operations, regulatory considerations, and the proposed implementation roadmap.

The workshop concluded with agreement on data requirements, timelines, and next steps toward the preparation of the Stage I Feasibility Report, as well as preparations for Stage II of the study.

ADB is supporting the Feasibility Study in partnership with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the project consulting team, as part of broader efforts under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program to promote regional cooperation and sustainable energy development.

