Israel’s defense minister warns Iranian leaders to be targeted

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that any leader appointed by Iran’s leadership to continue policies against Israel and its allies would be considered a target, Trend reports.

“Any leader appointed by the Iranian terrorist regime to continue leading the plan to destroy Israel, threaten the US and the free world and the countries of the region, and oppress the Iranian people will be an unequivocal target for elimination. It doesn't matter what his name is or where he hides,” Katz wrote on his X account.

He added that he and the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu have instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare and act with all means necessary to accomplish the mission as part of the objectives of Operation “Roar of the Harrier.”

Katz said Israel would continue working with its American partners to weaken the capabilities of Iran’s leadership and create conditions for change.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

In a significant escalation, military airstrikes conducted by Israel and the United States resulted in the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.

Additionally, several of Iran’s most senior military and security officials were killed in the airstrikes, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme Leader adviser and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.