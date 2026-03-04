ITOCHU signs MOU to explore commercialization of bio-based CO₂ liquefaction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Japanese ITOCHU Corp and partners signed a memorandum of understanding to study the commercialization of liquefied bio‑based carbon dioxide (CO₂) recovered from waste incineration, as companies seek new industrial sources of CO₂ amid supply instability in Japan, Trend reports.

The agreement with Saga City, Nippon Ekitan Corp and Itochu Industrial Gases Co Ltd will evaluate the technology, logistics and market potential for capturing, liquefying and selling CO₂ recovered at the Saga City Clean Center under a joint business model.

Japan faces challenges in securing stable supplies of industrial CO₂ used in carbonated beverages, food processing, dry ice and other applications, as domestic oil refining and chemical plant capacities are restructured. Waste‑to‑energy facilities, which emit a steady flow of CO₂, are increasingly seen as a potential local source for carbon reuse.

The Saga City Clean Center, which began operations in 2016, is Japan’s first facility dedicated to separating and recovering CO₂ from municipal waste incinerator flue gas. It has been used to support agricultural projects and other uses, and in 2024 became the first waste incineration plant in the world to receive ISCC PLUS certification — an international sustainability certification recognising the environmental value of the CO₂ it captures.

Under the memorandum, parties will study technical requirements for liquefaction and storage equipment, quality and safety standards, regulatory compliance, transports logistics and sales strategies, with a view to designing a business model for long‑distance transport and supply of liquefied CO₂.

The initiative aligns with ITOCHU’s broader strategy to expand its business domains and support carbon recycling models rooted in local communities. Under its management policy, “The Brand‑New Deal: Profit opportunities are shifting downstream,” the company aims to meet diverse societal needs while helping strengthen domestic supply chains for industrial CO₂.