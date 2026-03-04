Uzbekistan, Russia map out possible fresh industrial ventures

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Uzbekistan and Russia discussed the launch of new industrial projects and deepening production integration, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The issue was reviewed during the meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Russia’s First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky.

During the talks, the parties addressed key aspects of trade, economic, and industrial cooperation, reaffirming their mutual interest in further increasing bilateral trade and expanding industrial partnerships.

The sides also highlighted the active work of the Joint Project Office and the close coordination between the relevant government agencies of the two countries.

Particular attention was given to preparations for the 6th International Industrial Exhibition “INNOPROM. Central Asia," which will be held in Tashkent on April 20-22 and is expected to serve as an important platform for advancing new industrial cooperation initiatives.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Russia reached $13 billion in 2025, marking an 8.4% increase. The positive momentum continued in early 2026, with trade growing 37% year-on-year in January to $1.1 billion.

