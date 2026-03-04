Azerbaijan and British Nscale assess prospects of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan and the British Nscale company discussed cooperation opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During the visit to the UK, a meeting was held with Philip Sachs, President of Nscale's Europe, Middle East and Africa division, and Fabio Fregi, CEO of Nscale. During the meeting, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan is implementing a national strategy to become a regional hub in the field of artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure and is collaborating with leading global technology partners to support this strategy. As part of Nscale's experience in data centers and artificial intelligence services, we discussed opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in the areas of joint investments, projects, technological and personnel training," the publication says.